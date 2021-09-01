Tri-Cities The Salvation Army of the Appalachian Highlands serving the Eastern Tennessee region. To learn more about The Salvation Army for your community, please make your selection below. Serving Greene, Washington, Carter, and Unicoi Counties in Tennessee Johnson City Salvation Army Serving Hawkins and Western Sullivan Counties in Tennessee and Scott County, Virginia Kingsport Salvation Army Serving Johnson & Eastern Sullivan Counties in Kentucky and Washington County, Virginia Bristol Salvation Army Click here to support This Year's #KettleAThon